We Think InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does InspireMD Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When InspireMD last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$37m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$13m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 2.9 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is InspireMD Growing?

NasdaqCM:NSPR Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

InspireMD boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 50%. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 2.0%, making us very wary indeed. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can InspireMD Raise Cash?

While InspireMD seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

InspireMD has a market capitalisation of US$30m and burnt through US$13m last year, which is 43% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is InspireMD's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of InspireMD's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, InspireMD has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

