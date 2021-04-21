We Think Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Industrias Bachoco. de's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Industrias Bachoco. de had debt of Mex$2.52b at the end of December 2020, a reduction from Mex$4.93b over a year. However, it does have Mex$19.2b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of Mex$16.7b.

How Strong Is Industrias Bachoco. de's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:IBA Debt to Equity History April 21st 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Industrias Bachoco. de had liabilities of Mex$8.00b falling due within a year, and liabilities of Mex$6.38b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of Mex$19.2b as well as receivables valued at Mex$4.56b due within 12 months. So it actually has Mex$9.42b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Industrias Bachoco. de is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Industrias Bachoco. de boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Industrias Bachoco. de grew its EBIT by 7.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Industrias Bachoco. de's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Industrias Bachoco. de has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Industrias Bachoco. de recorded free cash flow of 47% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Industrias Bachoco. de has net cash of Mex$16.7b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 7.7% in the last twelve months. So is Industrias Bachoco. de's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Industrias Bachoco. de that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

