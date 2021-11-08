We Think IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is IMAX's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that IMAX had US$232.8m of debt in September 2021, down from US$298.0m, one year before. However, it also had US$193.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$39.7m.

A Look At IMAX's Liabilities

NYSE:IMAX Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that IMAX had liabilities of US$72.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$377.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$193.0m as well as receivables valued at US$179.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$78.3m.

Since publicly traded IMAX shares are worth a total of US$1.23b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IMAX's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year IMAX's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months IMAX produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$44m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$25m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for IMAX (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

