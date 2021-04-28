We Think Image Sensing Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISNS) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) recently. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 04 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Chad Stelzig Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$24m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$321k for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. In particular, the salary of US$262.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$429k. From this we gather that Chad Stelzig is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Chad Stelzig holds US$198k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$263k US$260k 82% Other US$58k US$58k 18% Total Compensation US$321k US$318k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. According to our research, Image Sensing Systems has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqCM:ISNS CEO Compensation April 28th 2021

Over the last three years, Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 21% per year. Its revenue is down 11% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Image Sensing Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 2.4% over three years, some Image Sensing Systems, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Image Sensing Systems that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Image Sensing Systems, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.