We Think IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does IGM Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2022, IGM Biosciences had cash of US$513m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$5.5m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2022. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:IGMS Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Is IGM Biosciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that IGM Biosciences has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$366k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The good news, from a balance sheet perspective, is that it actually reduced its cash burn by 95% in the last twelve months. While that hardly points to growth potential, it does at least suggest the company is trying to survive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can IGM Biosciences Raise Cash?

There's no doubt IGM Biosciences' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$906m, IGM Biosciences' US$5.5m in cash burn equates to about 0.6% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About IGM Biosciences' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way IGM Biosciences is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for IGM Biosciences (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

