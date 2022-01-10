We Think Humana (NYSE:HUM) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Humana's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Humana had US$12.5b of debt, an increase on US$8.00b, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$18.0b in cash, so it actually has US$5.52b net cash.

How Strong Is Humana's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HUM Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Humana had liabilities of US$15.0b due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.0b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$18.0b and US$1.88b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$9.14b.

Of course, Humana has a titanic market capitalization of US$46.7b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Humana also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Humana's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 33% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Humana can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Humana may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Humana produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Humana's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$5.52b. The cherry on top was that in converted 78% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.4b. So we don't have any problem with Humana's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Humana is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

