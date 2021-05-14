We Think Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:HPP) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) recently. At the upcoming AGM on 20 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Victor Coleman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.5m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$950k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Victor Coleman is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Victor Coleman directly owns US$41m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$950k US$850k 10% Other US$8.5m US$8.5m 90% Total Compensation US$9.5m US$9.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Hudson Pacific Properties allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:HPP CEO Compensation May 14th 2021

Over the last three years, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has shrunk its funds from operations (FFO) by 3.3% per year. It saw its revenue drop 1.5% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 11% over three years, many shareholders in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for Hudson Pacific Properties (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Hudson Pacific Properties is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.