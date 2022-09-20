We Think Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Hostess Brands Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hostess Brands had US$1.08b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$227.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$854.9m. NasdaqCM:TWNK Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

A Look At Hostess Brands' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hostess Brands had liabilities of US$212.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.56b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$227.7m in cash and US$178.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.36b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Hostess Brands is worth US$3.35b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Hostess Brands's debt is 3.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.3 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Unfortunately, Hostess Brands saw its EBIT slide 5.3% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hostess Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Hostess Brands produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Hostess Brands's net debt to EBITDA and EBIT growth rate definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But we do take some comfort from its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Hostess Brands is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hostess Brands (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

