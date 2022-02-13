We Think Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Homology Medicines' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2021, Homology Medicines had cash of US$188m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$94m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from September 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Homology Medicines will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqGS:FIXX Debt to Equity History February 13th 2022

How Well Is Homology Medicines Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Homology Medicines trimmed its cash burn by 19% over the last twelve months. But that's nothing compared to its mouth-watering operating revenue growth of 1,394%. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Homology Medicines Raise More Cash Easily?

While Homology Medicines seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Homology Medicines' cash burn of US$94m is about 44% of its US$215m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Homology Medicines' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Homology Medicines' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Homology Medicines' situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Homology Medicines that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

