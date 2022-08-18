We Think Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Home Depot's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, Home Depot had US$41.0b of debt, up from US$33.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.26b in cash leading to net debt of about US$39.8b. NYSE:HD Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Home Depot's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Home Depot had liabilities of US$27.8b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$47.8b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.26b in cash and US$3.73b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$70.6b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Home Depot is worth a massive US$334.8b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Home Depot's net debt is only 1.5 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 17.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that Home Depot has increased its EBIT by 8.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Home Depot can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Home Depot recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Home Depot's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is good too. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Home Depot is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Home Depot you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

