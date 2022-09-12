We Think Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hologic Carry?

As you can see below, Hologic had US$2.82b of debt at June 2022, down from US$3.14b a year prior. However, it also had US$2.39b in cash, and so its net debt is US$427.8m. NasdaqGS:HOLX Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

A Look At Hologic's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hologic had liabilities of US$1.00b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.36b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.39b in cash and US$702.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.26b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Hologic has a titanic market capitalization of US$17.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Hologic has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.18. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 21.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is just as well that Hologic's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 29% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hologic can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Hologic generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 94% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Hologic's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Hologic commonly do use debt without problems. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Hologic takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hologic you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

