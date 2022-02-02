We Think Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Himax Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Himax Technologies had US$205.4m of debt, up from US$164.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$250.8m in cash, leading to a US$45.4m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:HIMX Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Strong Is Himax Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Himax Technologies had liabilities of US$510.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$86.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$250.8m as well as receivables valued at US$402.2m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$56.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Himax Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Himax Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Himax Technologies grew its EBIT by 2,744% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Himax Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Himax Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent two years, Himax Technologies recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Himax Technologies has US$45.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 2,744% over the last year. So is Himax Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Himax Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.