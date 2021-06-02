We Think Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Hilton Grand Vacations's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hilton Grand Vacations had debt of US$1.85b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$2.15b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$400.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.45b.

How Strong Is Hilton Grand Vacations' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HGV Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hilton Grand Vacations had liabilities of US$231.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.51b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$400.0m in cash and US$111.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.23b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Hilton Grand Vacations has a market capitalization of US$4.01b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hilton Grand Vacations can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Hilton Grand Vacations had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 58%, to US$655m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$48m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$216m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Hilton Grand Vacations is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

