We Think Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hello Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Hello Group had CN¥4.62b of debt in June 2021, down from CN¥5.04b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥9.57b in cash, so it actually has CN¥4.95b net cash.

How Healthy Is Hello Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MOMO Debt to Equity History September 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hello Group had liabilities of CN¥2.35b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥5.00b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥9.57b in cash and CN¥217.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥2.43b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Hello Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Hello Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Hello Group's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 37% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hello Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Hello Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Hello Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Hello Group has net cash of CN¥4.95b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥2.0b, being 114% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Hello Group's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hello Group you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



