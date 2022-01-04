We Think Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Heat Biologics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Heat Biologics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$109m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$35m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years from September 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Heat Biologics Growing?

NasdaqCM:HTBX Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

Notably, Heat Biologics actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 112%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 52% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Heat Biologics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Heat Biologics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Heat Biologics' cash burn of US$35m is about 38% of its US$90m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Heat Biologics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Heat Biologics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 5 warning signs for Heat Biologics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

