We Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is HealthEquity's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that HealthEquity had US$930.1m of debt in October 2021, down from US$1.00b, one year before. However, it also had US$649.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$280.9m.

NasdaqGS:HQY Debt to Equity History January 24th 2022

How Strong Is HealthEquity's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, HealthEquity had liabilities of US$107.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.12b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$649.1m and US$84.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$494.6m.

Given HealthEquity has a market capitalization of US$4.18b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While HealthEquity has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.5, its interest cover seems weak, at 1.8. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Shareholders should be aware that HealthEquity's EBIT was down 49% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine HealthEquity's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, HealthEquity produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both HealthEquity's EBIT growth rate and its interest cover were discouraging. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like HealthEquity commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that HealthEquity is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with HealthEquity .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

