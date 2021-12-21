We Think HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is HeadHunter Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 HeadHunter Group had debt of ₽7.94b, up from ₽4.42b in one year. However, it also had ₽5.61b in cash, and so its net debt is ₽2.33b.

How Strong Is HeadHunter Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HHR Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, HeadHunter Group had liabilities of ₽7.51b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₽8.54b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₽5.61b in cash and ₽212.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₽10.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given HeadHunter Group has a market capitalization of ₽188.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, HeadHunter Group has a very light debt load indeed.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

HeadHunter Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.34. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, HeadHunter Group grew its EBIT by 106% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine HeadHunter Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, HeadHunter Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 100% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, HeadHunter Group's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. We think HeadHunter Group is no more beholden to its lenders, than the birds are to birdwatchers. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with HeadHunter Group .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

