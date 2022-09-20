We Think Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Haynes International's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Haynes International had US$46.5m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$9.44m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$37.1m. NasdaqGS:HAYN Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Haynes International's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Haynes International had liabilities of US$138.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$121.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.44m as well as receivables valued at US$79.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$171.4m.

Haynes International has a market capitalization of US$484.8m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Haynes International's net debt is only 0.58 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 24.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Haynes International turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$44m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Haynes International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Haynes International burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Haynes International's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Haynes International is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Haynes International (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

