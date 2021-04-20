We Think Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Harrow Health Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Harrow Health had US$16.3m of debt, an increase on US$14.0m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$32.7m in cash, so it actually has US$16.5m net cash.

A Look At Harrow Health's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:HROW Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Harrow Health had liabilities of US$10.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$19.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$32.7m and US$2.66m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$4.76m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Harrow Health has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Harrow Health has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Harrow Health made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$748k in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Harrow Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Harrow Health has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Harrow Health saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Harrow Health has net cash of US$16.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Harrow Health's balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Harrow Health that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.