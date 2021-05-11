We Think Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Grubhub's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Grubhub had debt of US$494.3m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$668.2m over a year. However, it also had US$404.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$89.7m.

How Healthy Is Grubhub's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GRUB Debt to Equity History May 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Grubhub had liabilities of US$392.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$611.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$404.7m as well as receivables valued at US$127.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$471.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Grubhub has a market capitalization of US$6.11b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Grubhub has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Grubhub can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Grubhub wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 49%, to US$2.0b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Grubhub's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$150m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$198m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. For riskier companies like Grubhub I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

