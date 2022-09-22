We Think Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Carry?

As you can see below, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had US$321.2m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$75.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$245.8m. NasdaqGS:GLDD Debt to Equity History September 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had liabilities of US$141.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$461.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$75.4m as well as receivables valued at US$131.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$395.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$590.1m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has net debt worth 2.0 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 5.1 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Also relevant is that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 21% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example its EBIT growth rate was refreshing. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

