We Think Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Genesco Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 Genesco had debt of US$48.9m, up from US$20.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$44.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$3.93m.

How Strong Is Genesco's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Genesco had liabilities of US$442.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$496.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$44.9m and US$42.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$851.5m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$565.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Genesco would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Genesco has a very little net debt but plenty of other liabilities weighing it down.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Genesco has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.022 and EBIT of 74.7 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Also good is that Genesco grew its EBIT at 12% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Genesco can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last two years, Genesco reported free cash flow worth 12% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Genesco's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its interest cover and net debt to EBITDA were encouraging signs. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Genesco's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Genesco that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

