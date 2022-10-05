We Think Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Genco Shipping & Trading is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$244m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Genco Shipping & Trading has an ROCE of 21%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:GNK Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genco Shipping & Trading compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Genco Shipping & Trading.

What Can We Tell From Genco Shipping & Trading's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Genco Shipping & Trading has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 21% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 25% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Genco Shipping & Trading has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 37% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Genco Shipping & Trading does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

