We Think Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Genco Shipping & Trading Carry?

As you can see below, Genco Shipping & Trading had US$392.3m of debt at March 2021, down from US$476.7m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$123.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$269.2m.

How Healthy Is Genco Shipping & Trading's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GNK Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Genco Shipping & Trading had liabilities of US$98.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$334.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$123.2m and US$11.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$299.1m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Genco Shipping & Trading has a market capitalization of US$751.9m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Genco Shipping & Trading's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.75, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Genco Shipping & Trading actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 2,623%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Genco Shipping & Trading can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Genco Shipping & Trading saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Genco Shipping & Trading's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and interest cover definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to grow its EBIT with ease. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Genco Shipping & Trading is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genco Shipping & Trading you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

