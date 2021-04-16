We Think Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Forma Therapeutics Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, Forma Therapeutics Holdings had cash of US$633m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$96m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 6.6 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings Growing?

NasdaqGM:FMTX Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

Notably, Forma Therapeutics Holdings actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 167%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's bad enough, but the operating revenue drop of 93% points to a period of uncertainty and, quite potentially, heightened risk for holders." In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Forma Therapeutics Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Forma Therapeutics Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$620m and burnt through US$96m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Forma Therapeutics Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

