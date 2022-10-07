We Think F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is F5's Debt?

As you can see below, F5 had US$354.6m of debt at June 2022, down from US$373.9m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$738.3m in cash, so it actually has US$383.8m net cash.

How Strong Is F5's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that F5 had liabilities of US$1.77b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$929.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$738.3m and US$733.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.23b.

Given F5 has a market capitalization of US$9.07b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, F5 also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, F5 grew its EBIT by 2.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if F5 can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While F5 has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, F5 actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While F5 does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$383.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$453m, being 128% of its EBIT. So is F5's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in F5, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

