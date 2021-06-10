We Think ExlService Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) recently and CEO Rohit Kapoor deserves a mention for their role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 16 June 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing ExlService Holdings, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$7.1m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$599k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.6m. So it looks like ExlService Holdings compensates Rohit Kapoor in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Rohit Kapoor directly owns US$74m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$599k US$720k 8% Other US$6.5m US$5.5m 92% Total Compensation US$7.1m US$6.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. In ExlService Holdings' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at ExlService Holdings, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

ExlService Holdings, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 21% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 2.4% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has ExlService Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 76% over three years, ExlService Holdings, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for ExlService Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

