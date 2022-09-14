We Think Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Enovis's Debt?

As you can see below, Enovis had US$449.5m of debt at July 2022, down from US$1.60b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$358.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$90.8m. NYSE:ENOV Debt to Equity History September 14th 2022

How Healthy Is Enovis' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Enovis had liabilities of US$812.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$199.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$358.7m as well as receivables valued at US$255.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$398.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Enovis has a market capitalization of US$2.81b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Enovis's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.16 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.0 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Pleasingly, Enovis is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 165% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Enovis's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Enovis recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Enovis's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Enovis commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Enovis's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enovis (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

