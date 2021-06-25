We Think Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Energy Focus Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Energy Focus had US$3.42m of debt, an increase on US$1.64m, over one year. However, it does have US$1.33m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.08m.

How Strong Is Energy Focus' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:EFOI Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Energy Focus had liabilities of US$8.88m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$172.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.33m in cash and US$1.49m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.23m.

Energy Focus has a market capitalization of US$21.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Energy Focus's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Energy Focus wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 18%, to US$16m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Energy Focus had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$5.2m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$6.0m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Energy Focus you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

