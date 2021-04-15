We Think EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is EMCOR Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that EMCOR Group had US$266.6m of debt in December 2020, down from US$302.6m, one year before. But it also has US$902.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$636.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is EMCOR Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EME Debt to Equity History April 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EMCOR Group had liabilities of US$2.16b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$847.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$902.9m and US$2.11b worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to EMCOR Group's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$6.43b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that EMCOR Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that EMCOR Group has increased its EBIT by 6.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EMCOR Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. EMCOR Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, EMCOR Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 95% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that EMCOR Group has net cash of US$636.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$758m, being 95% of its EBIT. So we don't think EMCOR Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EMCOR Group that you should be aware of.

