We Think Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Eli Lilly's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Eli Lilly had US$16.6b of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$3.30b in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.3b.

How Strong Is Eli Lilly's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LLY Debt to Equity History October 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Eli Lilly had liabilities of US$15.1b due within a year, and liabilities of US$26.1b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.30b as well as receivables valued at US$6.87b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$31.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Eli Lilly has a titanic market capitalization of US$209.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Eli Lilly has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.5. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 23.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Eli Lilly grew its EBIT at 19% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eli Lilly can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Eli Lilly recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Eli Lilly's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Eli Lilly's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Eli Lilly , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

