We Think Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Eli Lilly Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Eli Lilly had US$16.9b of debt, an increase on US$15.4b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.68b, its net debt is less, at about US$13.2b.

A Look At Eli Lilly's Liabilities

NYSE:LLY Debt to Equity History April 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Eli Lilly had liabilities of US$12.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$28.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.68b as well as receivables valued at US$6.89b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$30.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Eli Lilly shares are worth a very impressive total of US$173.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Eli Lilly's net debt is only 1.5 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 23.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that Eli Lilly has been able to increase its EBIT by 26% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eli Lilly's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Eli Lilly produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Eli Lilly's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Eli Lilly's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

