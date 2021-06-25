We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Electronic Arts's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Electronic Arts had debt of US$1.88b, up from US$996.0m in one year. But it also has US$6.37b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$4.49b net cash.

How Healthy Is Electronic Arts' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EA Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Electronic Arts had liabilities of US$2.96b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.48b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.37b in cash and US$521.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.44b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Electronic Arts could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Electronic Arts boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Electronic Arts if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 27% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Electronic Arts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Electronic Arts has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Electronic Arts actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Electronic Arts has US$4.49b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 139% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.8b. So we don't have any problem with Electronic Arts's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Electronic Arts .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.