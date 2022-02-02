We Think Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Electrameccanica Vehicles Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Electrameccanica Vehicles last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$229m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$61m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.7 years as of September 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Electrameccanica Vehicles will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:SOLO Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Is Electrameccanica Vehicles' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Electrameccanica Vehicles has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$816k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 275%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Electrameccanica Vehicles Raise More Cash Easily?

While Electrameccanica Vehicles does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Electrameccanica Vehicles' cash burn of US$61m is about 25% of its US$249m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is Electrameccanica Vehicles' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Electrameccanica Vehicles' cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Electrameccanica Vehicles' situation. On another note, Electrameccanica Vehicles has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

