We Think Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Edwards Lifesciences Carry?

As you can see below, Edwards Lifesciences had US$596.0m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$1.52b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$919.8m net cash. NYSE:EW Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

A Look At Edwards Lifesciences' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Edwards Lifesciences had liabilities of US$969.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.51b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.52b and US$679.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$286.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Edwards Lifesciences' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$58.4b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Edwards Lifesciences boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Edwards Lifesciences grew its EBIT by 6.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Edwards Lifesciences can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Edwards Lifesciences has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Edwards Lifesciences produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Edwards Lifesciences has US$919.8m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.3b, being 73% of its EBIT. So we don't think Edwards Lifesciences's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Edwards Lifesciences that you should be aware of before investing here.

