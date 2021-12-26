We Think Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eagle Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$27.5m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$35.0m over a year. However, it does have US$99.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$72.3m.

A Look At Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:EGRX Debt to Equity History December 26th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eagle Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$48.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$22.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$99.7m and US$51.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$80.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Eagle Pharmaceuticals's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 85% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eagle Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Eagle Pharmaceuticals has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Eagle Pharmaceuticals actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Eagle Pharmaceuticals has US$72.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$39m, being 239% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Eagle Pharmaceuticals's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Eagle Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

