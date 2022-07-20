We Think Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eagle Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$23.7m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$31.3m over a year. However, it does have US$69.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$45.8m.

NasdaqGM:EGRX Debt to Equity History July 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eagle Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$101.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.56m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$69.5m as well as receivables valued at US$136.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$102.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Eagle Pharmaceuticals grew its EBIT by 193% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eagle Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Eagle Pharmaceuticals has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Eagle Pharmaceuticals generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$45.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.0m, being 85% of its EBIT. When it comes to Eagle Pharmaceuticals's debt, we sufficiently relaxed that our mind turns to the jacuzzi. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eagle Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

