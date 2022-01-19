We Think Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Dynavax Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Dynavax Technologies had US$220.2m of debt, an increase on US$179.7m, over one year. However, it does have US$414.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$193.9m.

NasdaqCM:DVAX Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

How Healthy Is Dynavax Technologies' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Dynavax Technologies had liabilities of US$528.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$323.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$414.2m in cash and US$252.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$185.2m.

Since publicly traded Dynavax Technologies shares are worth a total of US$1.53b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Dynavax Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Dynavax Technologies improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$47m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dynavax Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Dynavax Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Dynavax Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Dynavax Technologies does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$193.9m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$192m, being 406% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Dynavax Technologies's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Dynavax Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

