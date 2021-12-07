We Think DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DRDGOLD, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = R1.8b ÷ (R6.3b - R532m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, DRDGOLD has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:DRD Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DRDGOLD compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DRDGOLD here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at DRDGOLD. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 175%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at DRDGOLD thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On DRDGOLD's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that DRDGOLD is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

DRDGOLD does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DRDGOLD that you might be interested in.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.