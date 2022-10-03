We Think Dow (NYSE:DOW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Dow Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Dow had US$12.9b of debt in June 2022, down from US$15.4b, one year before. However, it also had US$2.70b in cash, and so its net debt is US$10.2b. NYSE:DOW Debt to Equity History October 3rd 2022

A Look At Dow's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dow had liabilities of US$13.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$29.3b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.70b as well as receivables valued at US$9.75b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$30.2b.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$31.5b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Dow's net debt is only 0.89 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 15.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Dow has boosted its EBIT by 66%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dow's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Dow recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Dow's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its level of total liabilities. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Dow takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dow (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

