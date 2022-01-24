We Think Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Dillard's's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Dillard's had US$566.0m of debt, at October 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$619.7m in cash, leading to a US$53.7m net cash position.

NYSE:DDS Debt to Equity History January 24th 2022

A Look At Dillard's' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Dillard's had liabilities of US$1.30b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$878.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$619.7m as well as receivables valued at US$130.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.43b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Dillard's is worth US$4.49b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Dillard's boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Dillard's made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$846m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dillard's's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Dillard's may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Dillard's actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While Dillard's does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$53.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$956m, being 113% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Dillard's's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dillard's (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

