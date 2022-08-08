We Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Deckers Outdoor's (NYSE:DECK) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deckers Outdoor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$563m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$800m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Deckers Outdoor has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NYSE:DECK Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Deckers Outdoor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Deckers Outdoor. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 33%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Deckers Outdoor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Deckers Outdoor has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 391% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Deckers Outdoor and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

