We Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for D.R. Horton, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$7.3b ÷ (US$29b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, D.R. Horton has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%. NYSE:DHI Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for D.R. Horton compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from D.R. Horton. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 128%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From D.R. Horton's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what D.R. Horton has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with D.R. Horton (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

