We Think CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is CVRx's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, CVRx had cash of US$121m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$38m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 3.2 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:CVRX Debt to Equity History September 25th 2022

How Well Is CVRx Growing?

CVRx actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 77% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 78% growth in revenue, over the very same year. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can CVRx Raise More Cash Easily?

While CVRx seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$169m, CVRx's US$38m in cash burn equates to about 23% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is CVRx's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CVRx's revenue growth was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, CVRx has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course CVRx may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

