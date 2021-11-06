We Think Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cushman & Wakefield's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cushman & Wakefield had US$3.26b of debt in September 2021, down from US$3.44b, one year before. However, it does have US$1.19b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.08b.

How Healthy Is Cushman & Wakefield's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CWK Debt to Equity History November 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cushman & Wakefield had liabilities of US$2.13b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.11b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$1.19b in cash and US$1.62b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.43b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.46b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Cushman & Wakefield's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.3 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Cushman & Wakefield actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 1,131%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cushman & Wakefield's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Cushman & Wakefield produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis Cushman & Wakefield's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, interest cover gives us cold feet. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Cushman & Wakefield's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cushman & Wakefield (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

