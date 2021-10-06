We Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Curtiss-Wright's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Curtiss-Wright had US$1.06b of debt, up from US$834.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$197.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$860.0m.

How Strong Is Curtiss-Wright's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CW Debt to Equity History October 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Curtiss-Wright had liabilities of US$774.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$197.5m and US$644.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.35b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of US$5.33b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Curtiss-Wright's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 10.3 times, makes us even more comfortable. Fortunately, Curtiss-Wright grew its EBIT by 5.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Curtiss-Wright's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Curtiss-Wright recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Curtiss-Wright's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Curtiss-Wright takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Curtiss-Wright .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

