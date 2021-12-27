We Think Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Cue Biopharma Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, Cue Biopharma had US$68m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$36m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 22 months as of September 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Cue Biopharma Growing?

NasdaqCM:CUE Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Cue Biopharma actually boosted its cash burn by 12%, year on year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 92%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Cue Biopharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Cue Biopharma seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Cue Biopharma's cash burn of US$36m is about 9.2% of its US$395m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Cue Biopharma's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Cue Biopharma's revenue growth was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Cue Biopharma (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

