We think CTS Corporation's (NYSE:CTS) CEO May Struggle To See Much Of A Pay Rise This Year

Performance at CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has been reasonably good and CEO Kieran O'Sullivan has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing CTS Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that CTS Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.5m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$722k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.6m. From this we gather that Kieran O'Sullivan is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Kieran O'Sullivan directly owns US$12m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$722k US$750k 29% Other US$1.8m US$1.7m 71% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$2.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 27% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 73% of the pie. Our data reveals that CTS allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at CTS Corporation's Growth Numbers

NYSE:CTS CEO Compensation May 7th 2021

Over the past three years, CTS Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 36% per year. Its revenue is down 1.1% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has CTS Corporation Been A Good Investment?

CTS Corporation has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 4.2%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

So you may want to check if insiders are buying CTS shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: CTS is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.