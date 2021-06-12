We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Criteo Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Criteo had US$2.49m of debt in March 2021, down from US$2.86m, one year before. However, it does have US$537.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$535.2m.

How Strong Is Criteo's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CRTO Debt to Equity History June 12th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Criteo had liabilities of US$557.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$81.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$537.6m as well as receivables valued at US$503.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$401.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Criteo is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Criteo has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Criteo has increased its EBIT by 4.9% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Criteo can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Criteo may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Criteo recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Criteo has US$535.2m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 85% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$138m. So is Criteo's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Criteo has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



