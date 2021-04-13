We Think Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Covetrus's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Covetrus had debt of US$1.07b at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$1.19b over a year. However, it does have US$290.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$783.0m.

A Look At Covetrus' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CVET Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Covetrus had liabilities of US$691.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.23b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$290.0m and US$574.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.06b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Covetrus has a market capitalization of US$3.94b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Covetrus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Covetrus reported revenue of US$4.3b, which is a gain of 9.1%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Covetrus had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$54m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$5.0m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Covetrus you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

